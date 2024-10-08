6 jeeps seized for collecting high fare

Tirupati: Traffic police on Monday seized six jeeps (private taxis) for collecting high rates from pilgrims to travel to Tirumala.



Taking advantage of the heavy rush to Tirumala due to Tamil Paratasi month and also Brahmotsavam, a few taxi operators are collecting higher fare than that fixed by the police department.

Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu setup special squads to keep a watch at Tirumala and Tirupati to check any private transport operators fleecing pilgrims.

A squad at bus stand found taxi operators demanding Rs 150 which is double that the normal fare. Based on preliminary inquiry, police seized six jeeps. Traffic police warned of taking severe action on private taxi operators in Tirumala, if they collect high charges from pilgrims. They also warned that they will not their vehicles to ply on ghat road,