6,250 houses ready for housewarming: Collector

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that special officers are being appointed at various levels to review progress and ensure speedy construction of houses in Jagananna colonies in the district. Reviewing the progress of construction of houses at Jagananna colony in Musunuru under Kavali Municipality limits on Saturday, he said 69,000 houses have been sanctioned for the district and of which 6,250 houses were completed and are ready for housewarming and another 6,000 houses are at the roof-level. He directed the officials to work in coordination with all the departments to complete the construction of houses at the earliest by setting daily targets. Stage updation of housing construction should be done from time to time, he said and directed the officials to sanction a loan of Rs 35,000 from the concerned Self-Help Group to each beneficiary. If the housing beneficiaries are not in the SHG, then the new group should be formed and everyone should be in the group, he directed. All the houses that have come up to roof level should be completed immediately, the Collector said and instructed the housing and municipal authorities to monitor the progress of construction of houses daily.





Chakradhar Babu directed the housing officials to go ahead with a specific plan and take steps to complete the constructions by Ugadi. A total of 16,000 houses will be completed by Ugadi and a Mega Housewarming programme will be conducted, the collector said. He suggested that an interest-free loan of Rs 35,000 is being provided to each beneficiary in the self-help group so that the beneficiaries can build the house quickly.





The collector informed the officials there was no shortage of material and sand is being given free of cost and added iron and cement are being given on subsidy. He said the beneficiaries were expressing satisfaction with the construction of the houses and asked the beneficiaries to cooperate with the officials and build the houses as soon as possible. Apart from the construction of houses, special attention has been paid to provide infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies, he said.



