6,250 houses ready for housewarming: Collector
Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that special officers are being appointed at various levels to review progress and ensure...
Chakradhar Babu directed the housing officials to go ahead with a specific plan and take steps to complete the constructions by Ugadi. A total of 16,000 houses will be completed by Ugadi and a Mega Housewarming programme will be conducted, the collector said. He suggested that an interest-free loan of Rs 35,000 is being provided to each beneficiary in the self-help group so that the beneficiaries can build the house quickly.
The collector informed the officials there was no shortage of material and sand is being given free of cost and added iron and cement are being given on subsidy. He said the beneficiaries were expressing satisfaction with the construction of the houses and asked the beneficiaries to cooperate with the officials and build the houses as soon as possible. Apart from the construction of houses, special attention has been paid to provide infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies, he said.