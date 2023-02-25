65 in fray for MLC polls

Anantapur: District Collector Ketan Garg stated that the scrutiny of nominations has been completed for the MLC elections to be held on March 13. Election observers for local body MLC Praveen Prakash and graduates' constituencies observer Dr Pola Bhaskar have scrutinised the nominations.

For the local body election, one of the two nominations have been accepted while another has been rejected. For the graduates' constituency, 51 of the 63 nominations have been accepted while the remaining 12 have been rejected. For the teachers' constituency, 14 of the 17 nominations filed have been cleared while 3 nominations were rejected. Dr Hari Jawaharlal, observer for Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool teachers' constituency has acted as an observer.

DRO Gayatri Devi, RDO Madhusudan and others participated in the scrutiny.