68 irrigation tanks to be filled with HNSS water: Irrigation SE

Kurnool: The State government, aiming to prevent the prevailing drought situation in Kurnool district, has decided to fill 68 minor irrigation tanks with the waters of Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS). If the tanks are filled, then drinking and irrigation water needs of the district would be fulfilled.

Initially the irrigation department has taken up filling of 42 tanks of the total 68. Of these 42 tanks, 37 are in various mandals of Pathikonda constituency, three in Devanakonda mandal of Alur constituency and two are in Kallur mandal of Panyam constituency. The water in these tanks will cater to the needs of irrigation and drinking of several villages in these constituencies.

Irrigation department SE B Balachandra Reddy told The Hans India that following the orders of the State government, all 68 minor irrigation tanks in the district will be filled with HNSS waters. For now, 42 tanks in three constituencies, 37 in Pathikonda, 3 in Alur and 2 in Panyam will be filled.

Of the 37 tanks in Pathikonda constituency, five in Krishna Giri mandal, 13 in Veldurthy, three in Pathikonda, 14 in Tuggali and two in Maddikera will be filled. 26 tanks (14 fully and 12 partially) have been filled and the remaining 11 tanks are yet to be filled.

Similarly, two tanks of the 3 in Devanakonda mandal are partially filled. One more tank and two tanks in Kallur mandal of Panyam constituency are yet to be filled.

The SE said almost all 68 tanks would be filled with HNSS water, which will be completed by next March.