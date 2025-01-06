Live
Just In
68th national school games volleyball tourney from today
The 68th national school games under-19 girls Volleyball tournament would be inaugurated at Siddhartha Junior College Arts and Science College here on Monday, informed G Bhanu Murthy, AP State Schools Games secretary and general observer.
Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that 26 teams from all over the country will be participating in the tournament which will be held till January 10. Three Star accommodations have been provided to all the teams and the officials during the tournament.
The sports persons would be provided food as per their demand and food varieties of North and South are made available. During the leisure time, the sportspersons and the officials would be taken to tourist spots.
Six volleyball courts are ready with four of them with flood lights. The tournament would be on league-cum-knock out format. As many as 17 organising committees were formed to conduct the tournament successfully.