7 Chittoor MLAs are new to Assembly

Tirupati : To become a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and participate in creating legislation is an achievement that only a select few can attain. In the recent general elections, seven leaders from 14 constituencies have been elected as MLAs and will be entering the Assembly for the first time.

TDP national vice-president Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy is among these new entrants. Coming from a prominent political family, his father N Amarnatha Reddy served as a Congress minister in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh and his brother Kiran Kumar Reddy was elected as an MLA four times, serving as Assembly Speaker and the last Chief Minister of the combined state. Despite losses in the 2014 and 2019 elections, Kishore has now succeeded.



Nagari TDP MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash, another new entrant, also hails from a political background. His father, Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu, was a six-time MLA and a former minister. Bhanu, who lost in 2019, has now won by a significant margin.



TDP leader Bojjala Sudheer Reddy from Srikalahasti will also be making his debut in the assembly. His father, Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, was a five-time MLA and a minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. Sudheer, after a defeat in 2019, has been successfully elected this time.



Chandragiri TDP legislator Pulivarthi Nani, despite lacking a political background, has been an active TDP member. As the party’s district president, he conducted various activities. After a defeat in 2019, he has now emerged victorious in his second attempt.



Chittoor TDP MLA-elect Gurajala Jagan Mohan, from a real estate background, realised his dream of entering the Assembly by defeating a newcomer from YSRCP.



In Puthalapattu, Dr K Murali Mohan, a journalist from a humble background, won the election, moving from reporting news to making news with his performance. Finally, embryologist-turned-politician Dr V M Thomas won the GD Nellore seat, marking his first entry into the assembly.



Among the remaining seven MLAs from the erstwhile Chittoor district, this marks the 9th victory for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the 7th for Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP, the 5th for TDP leader N Amaranath Reddy and the 2nd for Arani Srinivasulu, K Adimulam, M Shajahan Basha, and P Dwarakanatha Reddy.

With a balanced mix of freshers and experienced legislators, there is a great opportunity for new MLAs to learn from seasoned leaders and drive the district’s development forward.