7 kg ovarian tumour removed

Ongole: The Sriram Super Speciality Hospital in Ongole recorded a remarkable medical achievement when doctors successfully removed an extraordinarily large ovarian tumour from a patient.

The managing director and senior orthopaedic surgeon of the hospital Dr Chapala Vamsi Krishna explained the details of this complex surgical intervention.

He explained that the patient, from the Darsi area, had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and consulted gynaecologist Dr Chapala Santakumari.

He said that the woman’s stomach was swollen to the size of a woman having an eight-month pregnancy. Upon examination, he said that Dr Santakumari discovered an exceptionally large ovarian tumour that required immediate surgical intervention.

The surgical team, led by Dr Santakumari successfully removed the tumour, which weighed approximately 7 kilograms.

