78 govt doctors terminated for unauthorised absence

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Upa-Lokayukta P Rajani has closed a complaint filed by Jampana Srinivasa Goud, former sarpanch of Vuyyuru, regarding 78 Assistant Professors and Associate Professors working in government hospitals and medical colleges, who were absent from duty for over a year without authorization.

In a press release on Thursday, the Lokayukta has stated that according to the report submitted by the Director of Medical Education (DME), AP, these doctors neither obtained prior permission nor sanctioned leave, violating Rule 18A and Rule 5B of AP Leave Rules, 1993. Based on the government orders (GO Ms No 128 & GO Ms No 129, Finance (FRI) Department, dated 1.6.2007), their prolonged absence was deemed as resignation from government service.

A termination notice was published in Sakshi newspaper on July 28, 2023, instructing the absent doctors to submit explanations within 15 days.

Some doctors responded and were reinstated on a temporary basis, pending disciplinary action under APCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991.

55 doctors failed to respond and were subsequently removed from service on November 24, 2023 (RC No 2150285/VCII/2023).

The final opportunity for explanations was given until August 10, 2023, but those who remained unresponsive, faced termination as per Rule 10(E) of the AP State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996.

The respective controlling officers were directed to implement the terminations accordingly.

The complainant was given an opportunity to raise objections to the DME’s report but did not respond. Finding no contrary evidence, the Upa-Lokayukta closed the complaint, considering the grievance redressed.

This decision highlights the State’s strict approach to absenteeism in government healthcare institutions, ensuring that medical services remain uninterrupted for the public.