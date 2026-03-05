Apple has finally launched it's cheapest Macbook!

Apple has launched a brand new laptop called the MacBook Neo. This is one of the cheapest Apple Macbooks made by Apple in the past 10 years. The company wants to give people more affordable products for more sales.

This new model starts at about $599 in other countries. In India, the price will be starting from around ₹69,900. Many people are calling it the cheapest macbook given by apple because of its low price. Apple will most probably also be giving student discounts. This makes this new model affordable for students who want an apple laptop.

The laptop has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. It gives extremely clear and bright visuals. The laptop also has a 1080p FaceTime camera and a 16 hours battery life so that it can last for almost the whole day without charging it again and again.

The laptop has Apple’s A18 Pro chip. This chip helps the laptop to work smoothly through all tasks throughout the day. This new laptop mostly has simple features and is made for simple tasks as well. It can be used for browsing, watching videos, doing assignments etc.

The MacBook Neo also has 8GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage. It also has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and two USB-C ports.

According to the announcement news by Apple, this model will be placed below Macbook Air. Overall, the MacBook Neo has been designed in such a way that it can be very affordable by everyone. It has been made for people who want to enjoy Apple's macbook.