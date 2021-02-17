78.2% turnout in 3rd phase panchayat polls in Chittoor District

Tirupati: In the third phase of Panchayat polls in Chittoor district covering ten mandals in Madanapalle division on Wednesday a heavy polling of 78.2 percent was recorded by 2.30 pm.

Third phase panchayat polls were held in Chittoor district without any untoward incidents in peaceful manner, on Wednesday, in 10 mandals for 173 Sarpanch and 1116 ward member posts. YSRCP followers involved in heated argument with police who maintained bandsobust at matam palle of Shantipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency. They alleged that police allowed TDP followers liberally into polling centers during the polling.

Total 5.5 laksh voters casted their votes in the polls, and 1,217 candidates were fray in the local body polls. Officials have set up around 1,483 polling centers in Madanapalle division 10 mandals. Police deployed heavy police force at 54 highly sensitive and 59 sensitive polling centers.

The polling in most of the mandals was moderate with 5 percent voting registered in the first one hour i.e at 7.30 am but picked up later and went on in full swing after 10 in the morning.

At 8.30 the poll percentage was 15.79 at 9.30 it was 27.33 at 10.30 increased to 43.26.

Brisk polling continued with 56.58 polling at 11.30 and at 12.30 the polling reached 69.11 and 1.30 further up to 77.81.

While Kuppam, Gudupalli and Ramakuppam recorded more than 80 percent by 1.30 pm revealing heavy polling in the mandals in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Plamaneru MLA Venkate Gowda casted his vote at Thotakanuma village of V Kota mandal in third phase polls. Chittoor SP SenthilKumar inspected the security arrangements in Gangavaram mandal and other villages in the district.

At many places women were seen waiting in queue lines from the morning to cast their votes. Some places police have helped the physically challenged people to cast their vote in local body polls. Cops bring them physically challenged on their hands to the polling booth.