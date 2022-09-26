79,157 women benefited under Cheyutha in Rayachoti

Rayachoti (Annamayya District): A festive atmosphere prevailed in Rayachoti town on Sunday with the administration distributing cheques to women between 45 to 60 years age group under the 3rd phase of YSR Cheyutha Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that 79,157 women benefited Rs 148.42 crore under YSR Cheyutha Scheme in the district. The MLA said that Rs 1.60 lakh crore have been distributed to women under various welfare schemes for the last three-and-a-half years. District Collector P S Girisha urged the people to utilise the schemes in a proper manner. Municipal Chairman Pyaz Basha, APIIC Director Srinivasulu Reddy and ZPTC Venkateswar Reddy were present.