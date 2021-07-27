79,200 vaccinated in Prakasam in mega drive

Ongole: In the Mega Vaccine Drive taken up in the Prakasam district on Monday, a total of 79,204 people received the jab at 112 session centres, informed the district Medical and Health Officer Dr P Ratnavali.

She said that the Covid vaccine helps in increasing the immunity and protects the people from the serious effects of the coronavirus.

She said that the vaccination process will in the district and advised all men and women above 45 years of age, nursing mothers and women having children of below 5 years age, pregnant women, students of age 18 years above and teachers in government schools to get vaccinated without fail.

She advised the people who didn't receive the vaccine yet to contact the staff at secretariats, Asha worker or ANM for getting the jab.