21 nominations accepted for Cantt bypoll

Hyderabad: Around 21 candidate nominations have been accepted by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board for contesting the upcoming by-election on Friday.

Among the 24 candidate nominations, 21 have been accepted, while the nominations of MA Srinivas, Bangari Raju, and Naganeni Saritha have been rejected during the scrutiny process. Additionally, it is conveyed that the information can also be accessed through the "Know Your Candidate" app developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to an official from the SCB, the General Observer for the by-elections to the 071-Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) Assembly constituency, Priyanka Shukla, visited the office of the Returning Officer (RO) for the 071-Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) Assembly constituency on Thursday. During her visit, she observed the process of submission of nomination forms by the aspiring candidates.