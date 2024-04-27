Live
- Vijayawada: SAMARTH app useful to effectively monitor law & order issues, says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena
- Cops bust smartphone smuggling racket, apprehend 17
- Pedal power: City cycling buffs want govt to promote sustainable mobility
- Guntur: Capital Amaravati construction will be speeded up says Nara Lokesh
- Nizam College showcases famed alumni
- 21 nominations accepted for Cantt bypoll
- BJP is a ‘pucca local party’: Kishan
- Voters find Candidates persona non-grata in chevella
- Tirupati: Sanskrit is language of divinity says Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri participated in the maritime partnership exercise
Hyderabad: Around 21 candidate nominations have been accepted by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board for contesting the upcoming by-election on Friday.
Among the 24 candidate nominations, 21 have been accepted, while the nominations of MA Srinivas, Bangari Raju, and Naganeni Saritha have been rejected during the scrutiny process. Additionally, it is conveyed that the information can also be accessed through the "Know Your Candidate" app developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
According to an official from the SCB, the General Observer for the by-elections to the 071-Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) Assembly constituency, Priyanka Shukla, visited the office of the Returning Officer (RO) for the 071-Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) Assembly constituency on Thursday. During her visit, she observed the process of submission of nomination forms by the aspiring candidates.