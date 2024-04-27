Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri participated in the maritime partnership exercise

Live
Visakhapatnam : The Indian Navy participates in the maritime partnership exercise with the UK’s Littoral Response Group.
The Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri participated in the maritime partnership exercise with Royal Navy’s RFA Argus and RFA Lyme Bay, part of the UK Littoral Response Group South. The exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.
Besides tactical manoeuvres, boarding operations and surface engagement against simulated asymmetric threats, the exercise highlights included cross-deck visits and cross-deck helicopter operations.
The exercise provided both the navies an opportunity to exchange best practices, benefit from each other’s experience and expertise and enhance their capabilities in maritime operations.
This exercise demonstrates the Indian Navy’s commitment towards strengthening maritime partnerships and promoting regional stability. Also, it highlights the growing bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UK.