7th state-level revenue sports and cultural meet kicks-off

Anantapur: The 7th State-Level Revenue Sports and Cultural Festival commenced in a grand manner at the RDT Stadium in Anantapur on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by State Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satyaprasad, in the presence of international badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, local MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad, District Collector O Anand, and several senior officials. The Minister inaugurated kabaddi, cricket, and 400-meter relay events and interacted with the players.

Later, MinistersAnagani Satyaprasad and S Savitha, Minister for BC Welfare and Handlooms, flagged off the kabaddi finals between Vizianagaram and Chittoor teams, greeting the players and posing for group photos.

Ministers also inaugurated throwball matches between Chittoor Visakhapatnam and Nandyal-Kadapa teams.

Minister Savitha personally participated in the throwball game to encourage the athletes.

In the afternoon, Ministers and officials witnessed the cricket final between Anantapur and Krishna districts, where Minister Satyaprasad batted while Minister Savitha and MLA Daggubati bowled, delighting the participants.

Later, in the indoor stadium, Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad, Payyavula Keshav, and players Kidambi Srikanth and Myneni Saketh played a friendly badminton match, joined by local officials.

During the valedictory session, Minister Payyavula Keshav lauded Chanakya (VRO) of Chabal village, Vajrakarur Mandal, for his match-winning 63 runs that led the Anantapur team to victory.

Senior officials including APSRSA President Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, General Secretary Ramishetty Venkata Rajesh, and revenue officers participated.Media representatives were provided special facilities at the venue.