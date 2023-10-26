  • Menu
8 belonging to Andhra Pradesh dies in a road accident in Karnataka
In a tragic accident in Chikkaballapur of Karnataka, as many as eight people belonging to Andhra Pradesh died on the spot.

According to reports, a Tata Sumo vehicle collided with a parked tanker, resulting in the loss of eight lives. The injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment, with three of them reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities have said that the accident was caused by thick fog. The police have identified all the deceased as individuals from Gorantla mandal in Sathyasai district. It is unfortunate that this incident occurred while they were traveling to Bangalore for labour work.

The police carried out rescue operations and shifted the deadbodies for post-mortem and the injured to the hospital has registered a case and investigating it further.

