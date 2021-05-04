8 Covid patients die at GGH due to lack of oxygen supply

Hindupur (Anantapur): As many as five covid patients have died here reportedly due to non-supply of oxygen owing to technical snags in supply in the wee hours on Monday morning.

Five deaths were reported at 5.30 am in the hospital followed by three more deaths later. In all, the Hindupur government hospital reported 8 deaths caused by coronavirus. Angry relatives also showed their resentment by breaking the glass panes of hospital windows but the police managed to pacify them.

On Saturday night too, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu confirmed that 11 Covid patients died in district headquarters GGH not due to oxygen supply failure but as they were suffering from co-morbidities.

The second wave of Covid-19 is proving to be more dangerous than the first and the virus is spreading fast claiming more lives than before.

Despite availability of oxygen and Collector Gandham Chandrudu setting up oxygen plants, there seemed to be technical snags in oxygen supply which is resulting in deaths of Covid patients. Some educated patients say that a coronavirus patient requires 4 to 4.5 lbs of Oxygen and supply of oxygen with low pressure does not meet a patient's requirement.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy received several calls from patients complaining about the low pressure in oxygen supply and he had raised the issue with hospital authorities but the same was denied by the hospital authorities.

The medical doctors reportedly apprised the hospital administration that the oxygen pressure of 4 to 4.5 lbs is not sufficient if it has to be made available to all patients. The doctors also fear that if pressure is increased it would result in pipelines bursting and leakage.

Hospital superintendent Dr Venkateshwara Rao told The Hans India that there were differences of opinions technically on the oxygen supply pressure but the same will be sorted out, he added. He discounted reports that the oxygen supply is insufficient and said that none had died due to non-supply of oxygen.