Stampede victim’s husband ready to withdraw case against Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The complainant and the victim’s husband in the Pushpa-2 movie premiere stampede came forward to withdraw the case. This move came after the actor Allu Arjun was remanded for 14-day judicial custody and later given interim bail.

M Bhaskar, the husband of Revathi, who died in the stampede, said that he is willing to withdraw the case. “I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away,” said Bhaskar.

“My son wanted to watch the movie, so we went to the show. It was not his mistake to come there. Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away. The police did not inform me about the arrest; I saw about it now, and I am ready to withdraw my case,” he told the media persons.

The incident occurred on December 4 and claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi, while her son remains under treatment for injuries sustained during the chaos.

The police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the victim’s family. Chikkadpally police booked three persons, including one of the partners of the theatre, manager, and in-charge, and arrested them.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh as a goodwill gesture for the family of the woman who lost her life during the stampede.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance. Allu Arjun also promised to take care of all medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.