8 new KVs to come up in AP

Narasaraopet: The Central government is setting up eight new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the State, including two in Palnadu district. Orders were issued to this effect.



According to Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, two new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be set up in Tallapalli village of Macherla mandal and Rompicherla village of Narasaraopet revenue division.

Similarly, Kendriya Vidyalayas will be set up in Anakapalle in Anakapalle district, Valasapalle village of Madanapalle mandal of Chittoor district, Nuzvid in Eluru district, Dhone in Nandyal district, Palasamudram village of Gorantla mandal Sri Satya Sai district.

Meanwhile, one Kendrivaya Vidyalaya is under construction in Chilakaluripet.