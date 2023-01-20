80% of road accidents occur due to human error: DSP

Kavali (Nellore): Kavali sub-division police officer Venkata Ramana said that 80 percent of road accidents will occur due to human error alone. Inaugurating the National Highway Safety Week at the Kavali RTC garage premises on Thursday, Venkata Ramana said that all people would be safe if vehicle and bike riders drive cautiously strictly following traffic norms.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Sundara Rao said while 80 percent of road accidents happen due to human error, the rest of accidents take place due to poor condition of vehicle or road and due to weather conditions. He advised to keep an eye on the condition of vehicle from time to time, take proper precautions when there is fog or rain, and not to drive in an inebriated condition.

APSRTC Kavali Depot Manager Rapuru Srinivasulu said the depot reported lowest number of accidents due to precautions taken by the drivers. The driver will be allowed to drive the bus only after the breathing test, he said and added if the driver was caught in the breathing test, strict action will be taken.

The drivers will be given refreshment training frequently, he pointed out. The condition of the buses will be monitored from time to time, he added. Further, MVI Sundara Rao said a huge rally is being organised in the town on Friday highlighting the need for road safety. A free medical camp will also be organised for drivers on Saturday and said doctors at the area hospital and representatives of the Red Cross, and others would participate.