80 people joined in YSRCP in Visakhapatnam in presence of Adari Anand Kumar
Chairman of Visakha Dairy and Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency, Shri Adari Anand Kumar, recently welcomed around 80 new members to the YSRCP party at an event held at the YSRCP office in New Nakka Vani Palem. The event was organized under the direction of Marketing Committee Director Chukka Varalakshmi of Ward 58.
During the event, Shri Adari Anand Kumar expressed his gratitude to all the new members for joining the YSR family and placing their trust in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He highlighted the various development works and initiatives undertaken in the constituency, including providing pensions and building houses for the homeless.
Shri Adari Anand Kumar assured the new members that they will be treated fairly and encouraged them to bring any issues or concerns to his attention for resolution. He emphasized the importance of regular communication and feedback to address the needs of the community effectivel