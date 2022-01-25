  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

846 new Covid cases reported in Guntur district

846 new Covid cases reported in Guntur district
x

846 new Covid cases reported in Guntur district (Representational Image)

Highlights

Covid cases in Guntur: As many as 846 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Guntur district on Monday

Guntur: As many as 846 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Guntur district on Monday. According to official sources, 420 new cases were reported in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, 34 cases in Mangalagiri, 23 cases in Piduguralla, 24 cases in Chilakaluripet, 59 cases reported in Narasaraopet, ten cases in Nadendla and 17 cases in Bapatla. The remaining cases were reported from other mandals in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration is strictly enforcing the Covid19 restrictions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X