846 new Covid cases reported in Guntur district

Guntur: As many as 846 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Guntur district on Monday. According to official sources, 420 new cases were reported in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, 34 cases in Mangalagiri, 23 cases in Piduguralla, 24 cases in Chilakaluripet, 59 cases reported in Narasaraopet, ten cases in Nadendla and 17 cases in Bapatla. The remaining cases were reported from other mandals in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration is strictly enforcing the Covid19 restrictions.