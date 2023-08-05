9 cattle die after consuming pesticide-sprayed grass

Brahmanakotkur (Nandikotkur): Over 9 cattle including seven sheep and two goats died after consuming pesticide sprayed grass in a farmland at Brahmanakotkur village in Nandikotkur constituency in Nandyal district on Friday.

According to shepherds Gollathokala Chinna Naganna and Yelaka Swamulu, they have taken their cattle for grazing alongside Handri-Neeva canal banks. After a while of grazing some sheep and goats fell ill, said the shepherds.

Based on the villagers’ complaint, the veterinary doctors and police came to the spot and examined cattle. They gave medicines to remaining cattle. The shepherd urged the government officials to compensate the loss as their livelihood depends on the cattle.