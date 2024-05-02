Heat wave: Health dept issues advisory

Hyderabad: In the wake of the yellow alert of heat wave issued by the India Meteorological Dept Hyderabad (IMD-H) for 18 districts of Telangana, the Health department has issued health advisory for the people.

The IMD-H has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in Telangana which are likely to witness heat wave conditions, with temperatures soaring to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius.

The director of Health Dr B Ravinder Naik issued a health advisory for the people on Wednesday. The officials have issued a list of do’s and don'ts. The people have been asked to drink sufficient water as and when possible, even if they are not thirsty. Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi with some added salts, fruit juices etc.

People have been asked to carry water during travel, eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like water melon, musk melon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce or other locally available fruits and vegetables, block direct sunlight and heat waves. Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of the house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in. If going outdoors, limit the outdoor activity to cooler times of the day i.e., morning and evening. Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon,

The officials have asked the citizens not to go out barefoot, and avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately. They have been asked to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar – as these actually lead to loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food, do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

The officials have advised the citizens to seek immediate medical attention from nearby government health facilities if any of the following is observed including altered mental sensorium with disorientation: confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure, and coma, hot, red and dry skin, body temperature over 40 degrees Celsius or 104 Fahrenheit , throbbing headache, anxiety, dizziness, fainting and light headedness etc.

Do’s

• Drink sufficient water

• Consumehomemade drinkslike lemon water, butter milk, etc

• Carry water during travel

• Eat seasonal fruitsand vegetables with high water content like water melon, musk melon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce, etc

Don’ts

• Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between12 noon and 3 pm

• Avoid cooking during peak summer hours