9,222-km panchayat roads to be developed

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Budi Mutyala Naidu said panchayat roads at a stretch of 9,222 km will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,072 crore and tenders will be invited in this regard soon.

Speaking to media after assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj at Secretariat on Friday, he said he has signed the first file of continuing Zilla Parishads as per erstwhile districts. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of gram swarajya and as part of it, he established village and ward secretariats. He assured that he will make efforts for development of villages.

SERP CEO Md Imtiaz, panchayat raj engineer-in-chief Subba Reddy and others were present.