92.3% attendance registered in constables’ exam in Tirupati

Tirupati/Kadapa: The preliminary written examination conducted by AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) for the recruitment of constables concluded peacefully on Sunday. District police administration has made elaborate arrangements for the examination and set up help desks at bus stands and railway stations to help the aspiring candidates. Free buses were also arranged to facilitate the candidates to reach various examination centres.

District SP P Parameswar Reddy has monitored the arrangements personally and police took strict measures to ensure to prevent copying and other irregularities by conducting the examination in a transparent manner. The candidates were allowed into the examination centres after frisking only.

The police authorities said that 57 test centers were set up in three main centres in the district. Out of 31,252 candidates applied for taking the examination 28,848 have appeared while the remaining 2,404 were absent recording 92.3 percent attendance on the whole.

The SP inspected examination centres at SV Arts College, Prakasam Bhavan, Chadalawada Ramanamma Engineering College, SV Engineering College in Mangalam, Annamacharya Engineering College and monitored the security aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the constables written examinations were conducted in 37 centres in Tirupati, 7 in Gudur, 13 in Puttur out of total 57 centres. Nearly 700 police sleuths have provided security at the examination centres. SI level officers have been appointed at all the centres while those having more number of candidates were monitored by CI rank officers. Further DSP rank officers have been appointed every 2-3 centres for supervision and additional SPs have monitored the examination process at the three places.

He made it clear that there was no room for any malpractices and appealed to the parents of the candidates not to believe any middlemen who come forward with assurances like providing jobs. The physical written test was conducted transparently and if anyone already collected money to provide jobs, the victims can file complaints in their respective police stations. Criminal cases will be filed on such persons, the SP warned.

In Kadapa, the constables examinations was conducted peacefully on Sunday. According to SP KKN Anburajan, 33,032 candidates have attended the examinations against 36,534 for the post. He said 3,502 candidates did not attend the examinations.