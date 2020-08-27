926 coronavirus cases registered in Guntur district

Guntur: As many as 926 coronavirus cases booked in Guntur district on Thursday. This is the biggest spike in the district. So far, 33,234 cases registered in the district, out of which 25,620 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital. As many as 355 patients died of Covid-19.



In spite of restrictions imposed by the district administration, some people are moving without wearing masks and not maintaining social distance. Autos, cabs are not frequently sanitizing the vehicles. Consumers are not maintaining social distance at shopping malls, rytu bazaars and vegetable markets. Cars, Jeeps, autos operating from Guntur to Vijayawada city are not maintaining social distance in the vehicles.

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Challa Anuradha directed to conduct door to door tests in the containment zones in Guntur city to check deaths of Covid-19 patients.

When the district administration relaxed the restrictions, Covid-19 cases were on the rise. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed officials to create awareness on Covid-19 to check the spread of the cases.