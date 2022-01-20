943 new Covid infections reported in Guntur district

Guntur: Guntur district reported 943 new Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours. According to official reports, 69 new cases were reported in Mangalagiri, 49 cases in Tadepalli, 464 in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, 25 in Chilakaluripet, 83 in Narasaropet, seven cases in Nekarikallu and 14 cases in Bapatla town. Remaining cases were reported from other areas in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration has geared up to face Covid-19 third wave threat. The GGH kept ready three ICU wards and one ward for patients suffering with coronavirus. The GGH has taken steps to administer oxygen to Covid patients in case of need. The emergency cases will be admitted in the ICU.

On the other hand, the district administration is conducting Covid-19 tests at YSR Urban Health Centres. The GMC has taken steps to conduct fever survey and conducting Covid-19 tests on the suspects and creating awareness on precautionary measures to be taken to check spread of Covid-19.