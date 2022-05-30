97% candidates appear for AP Polycet-2022

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): About 97% students appeared for AP Polycet-2022 held at 10 centres in Konaseema district on Sunday.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla inspected Polycet-2022 examination centre and monitored examination process in Amalapuram. He inspected and supervised the arrangements made for the exam.

He also enquired about drinking water and other facilities in the college campus. He interacted with school teachers and elicited information regarding the mode of conduct of the exams. He said that the entrance exams were conducted peacefully.