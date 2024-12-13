District SP T Srinivas Rao, IPS, Conducts Annual Inspection at Dharur Police Station

Gadwal: As part of the annual inspection process, District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, visited Dharur Police Station and inspected the station’s records, premises, and overall functioning. He directed the officials and staff to proactively gather information about crimes occurring in the station's jurisdiction and take steps to prevent them.

Key Highlights of the Inspection:

1. Inspection of Records and Premises:

SP T. Srinivas Rao, accompanied by DSP Satyanarayana, examined the police station records and the surrounding premises.

He reviewed the implementation of the 5S system and emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in assigned areas.

2. Handling Seized Vehicles:

The SP advised SI Abdul Shukur to release seized vehicles with court approval.

3. Interaction with Staff:

The SP conducted a face-to-face meeting with the police officers and staff, addressing any service-related issues and encouraging them to bring such concerns to his attention.

He emphasized teamwork and dedication, announcing monthly rewards and recognition for outstanding performance.

He urged all personnel to fulfill their assigned duties responsibly and maintain updated records of their tasks.

4. Community Engagement:

The SP highlighted the need for police personnel to be approachable, courteous to complainants, and ensure equal treatment for all.

He encouraged the police to resolve public grievances promptly and maintain a strong connection with the local community.

5. Health and Discipline:

The SP advised staff to prioritize health by engaging in regular exercise, yoga, and meditation.

He stressed the importance of neat appearance, punctuality, and leadership skills.

6. Crime Prevention and Investigation:

Officers were instructed to focus on preventing crimes rather than merely solving them.

They were directed to monitor the movements of habitual offenders, suspects, and anti-social elements.

Night patrolling was emphasized, with specific orders to check on known criminals.

7. Cybercrime and Awareness:

The SP urged the team to raise awareness among the public about cybercrimes, drug abuse, and the adverse effects of child marriages.

8. Case Management and Records:

The SP reviewed comparative statements of cases registered over the past three years, as well as pending investigation files.

He stressed the importance of quality investigations and increasing conviction rates in cases.

Staff were instructed to update records on the CCTNS system daily and ensure the timely submission of FIRs, charge sheets, and court disposals online.

9. Plantation Drive:

The SP planted a sapling in the police station premises and instructed the staff to plant more saplings and ensure their proper care.

Closing Remarks:

The SP urged the officers to remain vigilant, gather intelligence in advance to prevent crimes, and be accessible to the public. He highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to reduce crime rates and provide better services to citizens.

The event was attended by DSP Satyanarayana, Gadwal CI T. Srinivas, SI Abdul Shukur, and other staff members.