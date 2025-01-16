A Beacon of Change: A shining example of unwavering dedication

Kurnool: In the heart of JM Thanda, a secluded tribal village in Pathikonda Mandal of Kurnool district, a remarkable story of transformation unfolds. M Kalyani Kumari, a dedicated Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), has single-handedly revitalised the Government Mandal Parishad Elementary School, turning it from the brink of closure into a thriving hub of learning.

When Kalyani Kumari assumed her role as teacher in the school on September 1, 2017, the school had a mere two students, with educational authorities contemplating its shutdown due to dwindling enrollment.

Transferred from Pathikonda Mandal Parishad Primary School in Rajiv Nagar, she faced the formidable challenge of reviving a school in a

village predominantly inhabited by the Sugali tribal community, where formal education was scarce.

Undeterred, Kumari embarked on a mission to make education accessible and appealing to the tribals. She reached out to the heads of nearly 100 Sugali families in the hamlet, gaining their trust and convincing them to prioritize education.

Her persistent efforts even led some parents to withdraw their children from private institutions and enroll them in the government school.

Her strategies bore fruit. Over five years, the school’s enrollment soared from 2 to 55 students.

Recognizing her success, the government assigned another senior teacher to support the growing institution. Today, JM Thanda boasts a 100% enrollment rate, with no dropouts or child labour cases.

Kumari's commitment extends beyond primary education. She actively motivates parents to continue their children's education in nearby high schools and junior colleges.

Her consistent guidance helps these students navigate their academic journeys successfully.

Innovative in her approach, Kumari introduced the "Star of the Week" programme, rewarding students with pens, books, and supplies from her own funds to foster motivation.

Her practice of sitting on the floor with students cultivates a warm, inclusive learning environment.

Starting her career on December 1, 2010, in Nagarakanvi village of Holagunda Mandal, Kumari has consistently demonstrated a passion for education.

Her advocacy for the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme led to the inclusion of her school in its second phase, promising infrastructure upgrades. She has also spearheaded initiatives to maintain a clean and green school environment.

Her unwavering dedication has garnered recognition from social organizations, teacher unions, and local

villagers. Notably, Pathikonda MLA K Shyam Babu visited the school, providing essential resources and honoring Kumari for her exceptional service, assuring continued support for the school's development. Kalyani Kumari's story is a shining example of how unwavering dedication and compassion that can illuminate even the most remote corners, transforming lives and building brighter futures.