A brain dead person saves four as his organs donated

Visakhapatnam: A brain dead person from Visakhapatnam saved the lives of four others as his organs were donated by his family.

On November 17, Vasireddy Rama Rao (57) lost consciousness due to severe head injuries in a road accident at Duvvada. Locals shifted him to a nearby private hospital. Despite the efforts of the doctors to save him, his health condition did not improve. The medical team declared him brain dead on Monday.

The medical team briefed Rama Rao’s family members and relatives about organ donation. After which, the family members agreed to donate the organs of Rama Rao, Their consent was brought to the attention of Jeevandan state coordinator Dr K Rambabu.

Permission was issued to collect lungs, heart, kidneys and organs functioning in Rama Rao’s body. The collected organs were allocated to four needy people as per the Jeevandan protocol.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad paid floral tributes to the body of Rama Rao here on Tuesday and accorded honours to the deceased donor.

Later, collector handed over Rs 10,000 for cremation expenses to the family members along with a certificate of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that Rama Rao’s family members, who thought of other families’ wellbeing in times of distress, stand as an inspiration to others. As many as 4,000 patients across the state are waiting for organs, collector informed.