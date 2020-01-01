A celebration of sorts for beach goers in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: People of diverse age groups headed to the Beach Road on Tuesday evening to soak in the New Year celebration mood.

Of several spots that dot the list, Beach Road turns out to be one of the sought-after destinations for many families to witness the celebrations and fireworks that dot the sky when the clock strikes 12. For some of the revellers, Beach Road is the place to cut the New Year cake and share it among the dear ones.

Several hotels, commercial complexes that dot RK Beach welcomed the '2020' with fireworks. The police took measures to maintain law and order in the city and beach road turned out to be no-vehicle zone from evening. Keeping the drunk-drive in view during the New Year party, the cops have taken steps to inspect various junctions with breath-analysers.

The women are engaged in decorating the house with colourful rangolies Welcome to the New Year and make sure to impress everyone. Colour-filled rangoli designs dot the streets as women in various residential areas usher in New Year in creative way.

New Year wishes started trickling in social media platforms from Tuesday morning itself. GIF files, animated wishes and e-cards were doing the rounds. If there is any business that witnessed a brisk sale all through the day, it's liquor outlets as many made a beeline to the shops.