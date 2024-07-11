A debutant turns a giant killer

Anantapur : A first time MLA that he is Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, takes pride in calling himself a ‘giant killer’. He was a low profile mandal TDP leader and served as Raptadu mandal president and running a few medium level industries in Hyderabad.

Shrewd and subtle that he was, Prasad developed relations with TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and the outcome was, he has been picked up to contest the high profile Anantapur urban Assembly constituency much to the surprise of one and all.

Daggupati Prasad is credited to be a giant killer because he defeated a senior political leader and five-time MP and one time MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, who contested as YSRCP candidate. Prior to his joining the YSRCP, he was elected as MP for five times on Congress ticket. This made Daggupati a hero among the TDP winners. He won over his giant rival by a majority of 20,023 votes.

His father Daggupati Chinnarappa was a farmer hailing from Raptadu.

Born in 1976, he studied a diploma in mechanical engineering. An excited first time MLA, he has set for himself ambitions to achieve the impossible on the development front.