A few lines cancelled, diverted in KK Line

Visakhapatnam: Due to the derailment of an iron ore-laden goods train between Tyada and Chimidipalli in the Koraput–Kottavalasa section of the KK line, train services have been affected with few derailed wagons in a tunnel.

Responding to the incident, railway authorities from the Waltair Division and East Coast Railway deployed personnel and resources to the site for relief and restoration operations on a war footing.

The relief operation was carried out under the supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Lalit Bohra and other senior officials. As a result, some of the train services were diverted.

Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Night Express (18516) leaving Kirandul on May 28 operated in a diverted route via Koraput, Rayagada, Vizianagaram. Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger (58501) leaving from Visakhapatnam on May 29 will be cancelled. In return, Kirandul - Visakhapatnam passenger (58502) leaving from Kirandul on May 29 will be cancelled.

Also, Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express (18515) leaving from Visakhapatnam on May 28 was cancelled. In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways decided to augment some of the trains with additional coaches.

As part of it, Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express (20837) will be augmented with a sleeper class coach from June 1 to 30 (on nominated days). In return, Junagarh-Bhubaneswar Express (20838) will be attached with a sleeper class coach from June 2 to July 1 (on nominated days).

Puri-Yesvantpur Garibrath Express (22883) will be augmented with a third AC economy coach from June 6 to 27 (on nominated days). In return, Yesvantpur-Puri Garibrath Express (22884) will be augmented with one third AC economy coach from June 7 to 28 (on nominated days).

Sambalpur-Nanded Super-Fast Express (20809) will be augmented with one third AC and sleeper class coaches from June 2 to 30 (on nominated days). In return, Nanded- Sambalpur Super-Fast Express (20810) will be augmented with a third AC and sleeper class coaches from June 3 to July 1 (on nominated days).

Sambalpur-Erode Special Express (08311) will be augmented with a third AC and sleeper class coaches from June 4 to 25 (on nominated days).

In return, Erode- Sambalpur Special Express (08312) will be augmented with a third AC and sleeper class coaches from June 6 to 27 (on nominated days).

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger Express (58506) will be augmented with a sleeper class coach from June 1 to 30 (on nominated days). In return, Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58505) will be augmented with a sleeper class coach from June 1 to 30 (on nominated days). Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Express (58501) will be augmented with a sleeper class coach from June 1 to 30 (on nominated days). In return, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Express (58502) will be augmented with a sleeper class coach from June 2 to July 1 (on nominated days). Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru Special Express (08581) will be augmented with a third AC-economy coach from June 1 to 29 (on nominated days).

In return, SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special Express (08582) will be augmented with a third AC economy coach from June 2 to 30 (on nominated days). Visakhapatnam–Tirupati Special Express (08547) will be augmented with a third AC economy coach from June 4 to 25 (on nominated days). In return, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special Express (08548) will be augmented with a third AC economy coach from June 5 to 26.Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli Special Express (08579) will be augmented with a third AC economy coach from June 6 to 27 (on nominated days).

In return, Charlapalli - Visakhapatnam Special Express (08580) will be augmented with a third AC economy coach from June 7 to 28 (on nominated days).