Revanth Reddy stalling irrigation project to please ‘former boss’: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stalled the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project to appease his ‘old boss’ and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Rama Rao said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fears that completion of the project would bring credit to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and invite the displeasure of his former political mentor N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Interacting with the media in the Assembly premises, KTR said it was a standard practice for any government to initiate irrigation projects in the name of drinking water needs and subsequently obtain statutory approvals, but this reality was rarely acknowledged openly.

He recalled that the Polavaram project has been discussed for over 70 years and is still incomplete, whereas the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was completed during KCR’s tenure due to his unwavering commitment.

“Kaleshwaram stands as testimony to KCR’s dedication. Even if investigations are carried out endlessly, the state will only suffer—politically, we will not. People know very well who ensured water for Telangana,” KTR asserted.

On the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, KTR stated that accepting an allocation of only 45 TMC would be detrimental, and reminded that it was the earlier Congress government that had agreed to 299 TMCs in Krishna. Based on that understanding, the BRS government had approached the Centre for enhanced allocations. Despite this, he alleged, Revanth Reddy has deliberately stalled the project.

On the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), KTR said there was widespread speculation about splitting GHMC into three parts and even converting the so-called “Fourth City” into a separate corporation. Any restructuring, he insisted, must be done scientifically.

He accused the Congress government of undertaking arbitrary delimitation purely for financial gains, allegedly on the advice of merchant bankers and brokers. “This entire exercise is aimed at raising money. Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” he warned, adding that the BRS would demand a detailed discussion on the issue.

Responding to allegations of phone tapping, KTR said intelligence systems have existed since the Nehru era and are meant for maintaining law and order and safeguarding the state. “Can anyone honestly claim that surveillance mechanisms do not exist today?” he asked.

He questioned whether the Chief Minister could categorically state that opposition leaders’ phones are not being tapped. If the tapping was untrue, KTR asked, why were officials not holding press briefings to clarify matters? He also noted that the present DGP had served during earlier regimes and was well aware of how intelligence systems function.

KTR criticised the Congress government for using SITs, inquiries, and cases as tools of distraction. “What has been achieved through so many investigations? Has even one allegation been conclusively proven?” he asked, adding that people clearly see through these diversionary tactics.

Referring to recent sarpanch elections, KTR said the results amounted to a referendum on Congress governance. Despite attempts to inflate numbers by including sarpanches from other parties, the people had clearly rejected the Congress government within just two years of its rule.