A fire breaks out at a furniture showroom's cellar in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at the cellar of KSR Complex building at Dondaparthi junction in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday, causing damage to new and old furniture stored in the cellar.

As soon as receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. According to fire officials, short circuit could be the reason behind the mishap.

When the flames began to emerge, the locals cooperated and pulled out all the furniture from the neighbouring furniture shops and placed them on the road.