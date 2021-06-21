A good jab job, Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh, which developed a vast chain of network for Covid vaccination during the past few months, created a new record on Sunday by administering over 13 lakh doses of vaccine in a single day.



The State Government has earlier taken up a vigorous campaign across the State on the mega vaccination drive on Sunday. All districts have set their teams ready for the mega event and started the vaccination from 7 am and continued till evening.

According to the communiqué released by the Chief Minister's Office over 13 lakh doses of vaccine was administered by 7 pm on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh emerged as the role model for other states in Covid vaccination, it said.

East Godavari district administered the highest number of doses with 1,52,821, followed by West Godavari district with 1,51,068 doses, Krishna with1,35,987 and Visakhapatnam 1,10,629 doses. Vizianagaram district recorded the lowest number of 58,003 doses.

The State Government had set up 2,232 centres in 13 districts to ensure that all eligible people get the vaccine shot. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh has set a record of administering six lakh doses of vaccine in a day. The vaccine was administered at the PHCs, village and ward secretariats, municipal schools. People above 45 years of age and mothers with children below 5 years of age were administered the vaccine.