Beware of Jagan’s dramas, cautions Naidu

Kodur/Rajampet: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu asked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy not to put up an ‘innocent face’ and try to cheat the people of the state. He also cautioned the Chief Minister against mixing family politics with state politics.

Reacting to Jagan’s comment in Pulivendula on Thursday, Naidu along with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Rajampet Lok Sabha candidate N Kiran Kumar Reddy, Naidu said Jagan has started a new drama now. “He says he believes that his cousin Avinash Reddy was innocent and had no role in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy,” adds Naidu. But the fact was that Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered and first Jagan said his uncle died due to heart attack and the fact that he was axed to death came out when Viveka’s daughter Dr Sunita insisted for a post mortem.

He said she has been fighting for justice since then and points her finger at Avinash Reddy, but Jagan wants to gain sympathy by ‘blaming’ me, Naidu said.

The TDP chief said Y S Rajasekhara Reddy during his tenure as Chief Minister had kept Jagan out of the then united Andhra Pradesh because he knew that his son’s acts would bring him bad name. Jagan had cheated his own sister and mother and was holding the Opposition responsible even for that. He said Jagan was a man who uses and throws out people mercilessly.

“He was trying to enact a beautiful drama ahead of polls saying, “Akkalu, chellellu. Avvalu Tatalu, Mee bidda ... and people need to be cautious and alert so that they do not repeat the mistake they committed in 2019,” the TDP chief said. He further said that Jagan on Thursday tried to explain something saying Rayalaseema Culture, Pulivendula Culture, Kadapa Culture and prove that the Opposition was insulting it. Naidu said he should know “Me and N Kiran Kumar Reddy too belong to Rayalaseema. What does he know about the culture of Rayalaseema. New drama everyday will not work and this Jagan should understand,” he added.