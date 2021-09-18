A great idea to curb crime rate, reduce accidents

I believe that linking liquor sales with Aadhaar is an innovative and great idea.

The present YSRCP government has committed to go in for total prohibition in phased manner. If the proposal of linking Aadhaar to the sale of liquor is accepted, it would streamline the sales of liquor and also bring down crime rate.

This will also help in preventing the students from buying liquor and hence linking of Aadhaar to the sale of liquor will be a blessing in disguise on the part of women. Apart from that, accident rate will also come down.

It is a wonderful reform and should be welcomed by one and all.

P V Phani Rajya Lakshmi, KR Palli, Chittoor

