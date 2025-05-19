A matter of great pride to be part of delegation

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State President and Member of Parliament (MP) from Rajamahendravaram Daggubati Purandeswari has been appointed to an all-party delegation formed by the Central Government to expose Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism on international platforms.

Responding to the appointment, Purandeswari expressed her happiness and termed it a rare opportunity to serve the nation.

The all-party delegation, comprising 59 members from various political parties, has been divided into seven teams that will visit 33 countries, she said.

The delegation aims to expose Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism, particularly after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. As part of this initiative, Purandeswari is included in an eight-member team led by senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which will visit the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Union, Italy, and Denmark.

Purandeswari stated that the team will explain ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a military action undertaken by India in response to the Pahalgam attack, along with providing insights into terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She emphasised the importance of presenting India’s stance on Pakistan’s terror propaganda before the international community.

“It is a matter of great pride for me to be part of this delegation, which will bring the truth about Pakistan’s role in terrorism before the world. I consider it an honour and a responsibility to represent my country on international platforms,” Purandeswari said, while speaking to ‘The Hans India’.

She further added that the delegation will pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives and the civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks. “I will make every effort to utilise this opportunity to serve the nation,” she affirmed.