A part of Sabbam Hari's residence demolished

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed at former Mayor Sabbam Hari's residence on Saturday morning as GVMC carried out demolition work of a toilet and fencing abutting his house at Seethammadhara.

Expressing dismay over the sudden development, the TDP leader mentioned that the GVMC took up demolition work without giving any prior information.

Hari sought the reason for the demolition in written format from the GVMC.