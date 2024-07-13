A platform for CAs to share insights on diverse topics

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam branch of Southern India Regional Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting a two-day sub-regional conference ‘Dhrithi-committed to the path of professional excellence’.

Addressing the gathering, chairman of the Visakhapatnam branch Anirban Pal mentioned that the conference is poised to delve into an array of pertinent topics that are at the forefront of the profession’s evolution.

From the intricacies of corporate laws to the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, rigorous standards of peer review to the complexities of direct and indirect taxes to the pivotal role of scaling up MSMEs, each session is designed to enrich understanding and equip navigating the dynamic business landscape.

The conference that witnessed participation of more than 350 chartered accountants from across Andhra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh at VMRDA Children’s Arena will conclude on Saturday.

The inaugural session was chaired by Geetha AB, chairperson, SIRC of ICAI, central council member and conference director D. Prasanna Kumar, among others. Technical session included speakers from across India including Gururaj Acharya, Kapil Goel from Delhi, Anchal Kapoor from Amritsar, Anshul Kumar from Gurgaon.