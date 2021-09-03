A positive move to curb liquor consumption

Linking of liquor sales with Aadhaar card is a good proposal.

There is need to implement this to know the financial position of liquor buyers.

If this proposal is translated into action, the government will get data and details of liquor consumers.

Some of the liquor buyers may buy liquor with the help of other people or they make take help of friends and other friends.

This decision may reduce liquor sales and liquor consumption in the state. I welcome this proposal. Effective steps should be taken to link liquor sales with Aadhaar