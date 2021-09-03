  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

A positive move to curb liquor consumption

Syyed Jaffer, social activist, Ponnur
x

Syyed Jaffer, social activist, Ponnur

Highlights

Linking of liquor sales with Aadhaar card is a good proposal.

Linking of liquor sales with Aadhaar card is a good proposal.

There is need to implement this to know the financial position of liquor buyers.

If this proposal is translated into action, the government will get data and details of liquor consumers.

Some of the liquor buyers may buy liquor with the help of other people or they make take help of friends and other friends.

This decision may reduce liquor sales and liquor consumption in the state. I welcome this proposal. Effective steps should be taken to link liquor sales with Aadhaar

— Syyed Jaffer, social activist, Ponnur

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X