A special Sankranti for girls at walfare home

Visakhapatnam: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Visakhapatnam chapter, celebrated ‘Sankranti’ at a Children’s Welfare Home located near Visakha Valley School on Wednesday.

The welfare home provides shelter and care to girl children facing various societal challenges. Children from nearly seven districts of Andhra Pradesh are currently residing at the home.

During an interaction with the PRSI members, it was observed that many of these children are survivors of child marriage, social abuse, etc.

As part of the celebrations, the girls were given new sets of clothes, sweets, biscuits, accessories and other essential supplies. The children showcased their skills in drawing rangoli patterns on the occasion. The celebrations saw participation of around 60 children. PRSI chairman MKVL Narasimham, Manimala, among others appreciated the children for their talent and assured continued support to them in future as well.