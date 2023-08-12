A system introduced for ‘Navaratnalu’ has become life-threatening for some’

Visakhapatnam: “The police have been imposing several restrictions on me but those who are committing crimes continue to walk away scot-free,” pointed out Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan



After paying respects to a portrait of the elderly woman who was reportedly murdered in her apartment recently at Pendurthi as a part of the Varahi Yatra schedule, Pawan Kalyan lamented that law and order in Andhra Pradesh have gone for a toss.

There is no security even for a MP’s family in Visakhapatnam and even as his family members were confined to a place for days, Pawan Kalyan expressed concern that the MP has no courage to speak out as he's backing the kidnapper. “Such courage-less political leaders are ruling the state now. As long as votes are bought, courage continues to elude,” opined Pawan Kalyan.

Referring to the law and order maintenance in AP, Pawan Kalyan said, "There is no freedom for the police personnel. Law and order would be maintained in the state only when the police have powers to exercise their duty without any element of fear. Unfortunately, the ruling party leaders themselves are indulging in crimes and restricting the police from taking any action."

There is no safety and security for girl children and women in the state, more so in Visakhapatnam as Noble Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi stated that more child trafficking has been registered from AP and Visakhapatnam tops in it, Pawan Kalyan lamented. “Please take good care of your children and the elderly at home. In case you find any suspicious activity, bring it to the notice of the police, party leaders, upload the issue on social media platforms and keep a close watch on your family members,” he cautioned.

Further, Pawan Kalyan appreciated the police department for responding swiftly and tracing the accused in the case of elderly woman Vara Lakshmi, who was reportedly killed by a volunteer in Pendurthi.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan interacted with K. Srinivas, son of the deceased woman, and other family members at his residence. He assured them that the JSP would continue to stand in support of them.

Describing Visakhapatnam as the most peaceful city, Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the growing incidents of crime taking place in the city. “In Visakhapatnam alone, three crime incidents involving volunteers have come to light in recent days. There might be several such incidents that would not have seen the light of the day. Volunteer system was introduced by the YSRCP to promote ‘Navaratnalu’. But at what cost?” he questioned.

Pawan Kalyan demanded police verification for volunteers as there are complaints landing in Narsipatnam that single women have been targeted by the volunteers.