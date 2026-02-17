A week-long Engg training programme begins

Visakhapatnam: Department of Civil Engineering, MVGR College of Engineering (A), Vizianagaram commenced a week-long intensive training programme for civil engineering students here on Monday.

Industry expert in Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) Mohammad Rahmatulla briefed the importance of the training programme.

YMC Sekhar, Principal-MVGR opined that such training programmes will aid students in improving their skillsets and increase their readiness to global markets.

Rajendra Prasad Singh, HOD-CIVIL, Murali Sagar Varma Sagi, PEB training coordinator, faculty and students were present.