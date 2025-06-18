Aadhaar biometric update for kids aged 5 and 15 mandatory

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has stated that children who cross the ages of 5 and 15 must mandatorily update their Aadhaar biometric details.

Speaking at the District-Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) meeting held at the Collectorate’s video conference hall on Tuesday, she informed that biometric updates for children at the age of 5 and 15 are free of cost.

Officials including DLDO Shiva Reddy, GSWWS Coordinator Khader, representatives from the Aadhaar Regional Office, LDM Ravindra Kumar, DEO Janardhan Reddy, ICDS PD Leelavathi, and DMHO Venkataramana participated in the meeting.

She stressed upon the importance of Aadhaar biometric updates for students, especially those preparing for board and competitive examinations like Class 10 and Intermediate. She instructed the DEO to spread awareness among students and parents about the mandatory update. Children who miss the free update window and are aged above 7 or 17 years will have to pay 100 for the biometric update.

She also directed postal officials to ensure training for Aadhaar operations through SVR Engineering College and ordered the DMHO to ensure that temporary birth certificates are issued immediately upon discharge of newborns from hospitals. Furthermore, she instructed officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Health Department to coordinate efforts and ensure data accuracy for children aged 0–5 years, and asked the LDM to ensure smooth functioning of Aadhaar centers acrossthe district.