Aadhaar linkage will yield good results

R Kalyana Sagar


Highlights

Linkage of Aadhaar with liquor sales will yield good results gradually.

Linkage of Aadhaar with liquor sales will yield good results gradually. It can be done at licensed wine shops and permitted restaurants across the state. With this, we can assess the

habit of people in liquor consumption and which category of people is consuming liquor more frequently. We can also estimate how much a person spent on liquor out of his entire earning monthly and yearly.

R Kalyana Sagar, businessman, Kotabommali (Srikakulam)

