Kakinada: Minister for BC Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that according to the promise given by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Praja Sankalpa Padayatra, the YSR Aasara scheme has been implemented in 4 instalments to free the women of Self-Help Groups from debt and bring light to their lives. The Minister attended a meeting at Hukumpet on Sunday.

He said that the government has undertaken many reforms aimed at the economic independence of women.

He said that Rs 25,570 crores have been given to 79 lakh members of 7, 98, 395 groups in four instalments under the YSR Aasara scheme across the state. He said that Rs 99.15 crore have been provided to 2635 Self-Help Groups under the Asara Scheme in the last four instalments in Rajahmundry Rural mandal itself. He said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has undertaken many reforms to improve the self-esteem of the poor. He said that administration has been brought to the doorstep through volunteer and secretariat systems. He said that in the last four and a half years, the state government has spent Rs 2.53 lakh crore on various development, welfare programmes, and Rs 1.90 lakh crore have been spent on the welfare of BCs.

State Green Beautification Corporation Chairman Nageshwar, DRDA PD NVS Murthy, Constituency Special Officer KN Jyoti, MPDO M Srinivasa Rao, Mandal JCS Secretary Tadikonda Vishnumurthy, Kapu Corporation Director Muddala Anu participated.